Bavuma geared up for first taste of World Cup action
Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma said the emotions of being at his first World Cup tournament would heighten once the warm-up matches got under way before their Twenty20 programme.
Bavuma’s charges begin their campaign with a clash against arch enemies Australia on October 23, but before that encounter they will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan (October 18) and Pakistan (October 20)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.