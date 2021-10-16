Bavuma geared up for first taste of World Cup action

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma said the emotions of being at his first World Cup tournament would heighten once the warm-up matches got under way before their Twenty20 programme.



Bavuma’s charges begin their campaign with a clash against arch enemies Australia on October 23, but before that encounter they will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan (October 18) and Pakistan (October 20)...