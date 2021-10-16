Chippa will treat match against Chiefs like cup final, says Zulu

Gqeberha team desperate for points to move up the log

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will treat their Dstv Premiership soccer fixture against Kaizer Chiefs like a cup final, says centre-back Veluyeke Zulu.



The match will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (5.30pm)...