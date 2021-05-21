EP’s Moore wants to prove his mettle with SA A call-up
Eastern Province batsman Eddie Moore will be looking to prove a point if he gets the chance to pull on the green and gold for the SA A side on the tour to Zimbabwe starting in June.
The 28-year-old left-hander is part of a talented 16-man squad, who are set to face off against their continental neighbours in four-day matches in Harare starting on June 6...
