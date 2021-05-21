Inaugural junior soccer tournament launched in Kariega

The KwaNobuhle and Despatch (Nodefa) Local Football Association will host the inaugural Nkohla Attorneys Under-13 and Under-15 soccer tournament starting on Saturday.

All matches will be played on the Mqhayi Primary School Field, next to the Jabavu Soccer Stadium, in Kariega.

Nodefa vice-chair Siyabonga Ncunguta said the association appreciated the contribution of its sponsor to sports development in the area.

“It is a huge investment to the youth of the KwaNobuhle and Despatch community to enhance opportunities for young players to fulfil their dreams and play football,” Ncunguta said.

“These kinds of programmes in the Nodefa LFA have produced many football stars in the KwaNobuhle and Despatch communities.

“The only player to represent Nodefa in the Bafana Bafana structures was Siyabonga Nontshinga, a product of this grass roots development activity.

“Another player who is a product of our LFA is former Golden Arrows and Chippa United player Bongani Kama.

“We would like to encourage the parents to get their kids to play football and comply with the Covid-19 regulations,” he said.

The draw:

Under-13

Group A: 1. Black Vultures FC2, Young Culture FC3, Highland Spurs FC4, Temptation FC5, Imbabala Y, Stars FC

Group B: 1. Really Rangers FC2, Manchester Babes FC3, Eleven Stars FC4, Uitenhage Black Aces FC5, Young Cosmos FC

Group C: 1. Cango Chiefs FC2, Khayelitsha Stars FC3, Golden Chiefs FC4, Fearnot FC 5, Young Ideas FC

Group D: 1. Toronto Blizzard FC2, Flamingo FC3, Shooting Stars FC4, Jaimacan Stars FC5, Amarhamba United FC

Under-15

Group A: 1. Young Culture FC2, Temptation FC3, Young Cosmos FC4, Despatch Pioneers FC

Group B: 1. Young Ideas FC2, Shooting Ideas FC3, Cango Chiefs FC4, Manchester Babes FC

Group C: 1. Fearnot FC2, Amarhamba United FC3, Uitenhage Black Aces FC4, Golden Aces FC

Group D: 1. Highland Spurs FC2, Black Vultures FC3, Imbabala Young Stars FC

Group E: 1. Khayelitsha Stars FC2, Jaimacan Stars FC3, Really Rangers FC

Group F: 1. Eleven Stars FC2, Toronto Blizzard FC3, Flamingo FC

