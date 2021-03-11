Australia's Philippe pulls out of IPL for 'personal reasons'

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons, prompting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to sign uncapped New Zealander Finn Allen as a like-for-like replacement.

Regarded one of Australia's brightest batting prospects, 23-year-old Philippe made his international debut against New Zealand last month and played in all five matches of the recent 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat.

"Philippe has made himself unavailable for the upcoming season due to personal reasons," RCB said in a statement.

"The RCB management is disappointed to lose a player of Josh’s calibre for this IPL season, but at the same time we fully understand, respect and support his decision of excluding himself from the tournament."

Allen was passed over in the IPL auction but the exciting 21-year-old gets his chance after amassing a table-topping 512 runs to power Wellington Firebirds to the title in New Zealand's domestic 'Super Smash' T20 competition.

Allen's IPL commitment could mean missing out on an international debut, with New Zealand to play Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series from March 28.

RCB play Mumbai Indians in the IPL's opener on April 9.

"Finn has been talked about a lot and why wouldn’t he because he's had a fantastic season with Wellington," New Zealand selector Gavin Larden told reporters on Thursday.

Larsen said New Zealand coach Gary Stead was in talks with IPL clubs about when players would be required to arrive in India.

"We've got a number of guys involved in the IPL and there is a cutover period. We're just working through that now," he said.

"Gary (Stead) is talking with franchise coaches around expectations and what the hopes are and we’ll make the (selection) decision in the very near future."

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson for the one-day international series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

Latham leads a squad featuring three potential debutants in Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for the three-game series which starts in Dunedin on March 20.

Williamson was ruled out this week with an elbow injury after guiding the Black Caps to a 3-2 Twenty20 series win over Australia on Sunday.

"Whilst it’s disappointing to lose a player of Kane’s class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins and I know he’s excited to lead the side," selector Gavin Larsen said in a media release.

Paceman Lockie Ferguson was ruled out as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is set for surgery on a troublesome right ankle which hampered him throughout the 2020-21 season.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he was "gutted" for De Grandhomme but hoped he would be fit for the test tour of England.

New Zealand are slated to play Two tests against England and the June 18-22 final of the World Test Championship against India in Southampton.

"We’re hopeful following surgery and rehabilitation (De Grandhomme) will be a chance to make the squad," said Stead.

In De Grandhomme's absence, Mitchell will be the third all-rounder in the 13-man squad against Bangladesh alongside James Neesham and Mitchell Santner.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series will be New Zealand's first one-day international competition since a defeat to Australia in Sydney in March 13, 2020.

Latham is in line to play a long-awaited 100th ODI in the series-opener in Dunedin, with Canterbury team mate Henry Nicholls to play his 50th.

Squad: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young.

- Reuters