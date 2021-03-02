Warriors welcome back fresh blood for four-dayers
There will be little time for the Dafabet Warriors players to rest as they look ahead to the resumption of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series this weekend, head coach Robin Peterson said.
The Eastern Cape outfit do battle against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at Newlands starting on Sunday, and despite the quick turnaround Peterson was confident his players were ready for the next chapter in this condensed season. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.