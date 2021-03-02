Warriors welcome back fresh blood for four-dayers

There will be little time for the Dafabet Warriors players to rest as they look ahead to the resumption of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series this weekend, head coach Robin Peterson said.



The Eastern Cape outfit do battle against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at Newlands starting on Sunday, and despite the quick turnaround Peterson was confident his players were ready for the next chapter in this condensed season. ..

