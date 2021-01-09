Cricket SA’s (CSA) new domestic playing structure is long overdue and can only help take the game in the country to new heights‚ Titans seamer Kyle Abbott has said.

The current six-team franchise structure will be dissolved and replaced by a 15-team first-class system under the new arrangement.

Abbott is contracted to English County Championship side Hampshire for the next two years but joined the Titans this week for the remainder of the season.

The English first-class system is regarded as the best in world cricket and Abbott has made his presence felt at the Ageas Bowl with 182 County Championship wickets for Hampshire at 18.63 in his three sterling years there.

Abbott‚ a stalwart of 11 Test matches‚ 28 ODIs and 21 T20s for the Proteas before his shock Kolpak move in 2017‚ said the new structure will be a boom for SA cricket.

The 33-year-old said that‚ with Kolpak players expected to return in droves from England post Brexit‚ the new CSA playing structure will provide more playing opportunities and inject the much-needed experience into the domestic system to widen the pool from which the national selectors can pick from.