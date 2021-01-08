SA names squad to tour Pakistan

Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman have been included in the Proteas Test squad for the two-match series in Pakistan.

It is Dupavillon’s maiden Test call-up and Baartman’s first national team inclusion.

SA’s tour to Pakistan will see them play in the country for the first time in 14 years, from January 26 to February 14.

The Test series in Karachi and Rawalpindi will be followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore.

The 21-strong squad includes the majority of the players who were originally named in the home Test series against Sri Lanka.

The attack is strengthened by the return of Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius — both of whom are fully fit to play — with a spin-bowling boost in the inclusions of Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.

Oudtshoorn-born Baartman boasts 82 first-class wickets from 28 matches with best match bowling figures of 14-95 at an average of 26.84.

His franchise teammate Dupavillon, has 59 first-class matches under his belt, with 189 wickets to his name and best bowling figures of 11-104 at an average of 23.88.

The pair, if given the opportunity to play, will be exciting players to look out for.

“As a selection panel, we are very excited to see how the tour of Pakistan will pan out for the players we have chosen,” the convener of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said.

“We are confident in our selections and believe in rewarding good performances both on and off the field, which is why we have gone with the core of the group that was selected for the Sri Lanka home series.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the SA team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” Mpitsang said.

The squad is: Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins)