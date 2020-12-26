Promising fast bowler Lutho Sipamla will make his debut in the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Sipamla‚ who has four ODIs and six T20s under his belt for the Proteas‚ has been included in the South African starting line-up for the first of two Test matches against the Sri Lankans.

The 22-year-old will become Test cap number 111 for South Africa.

The other eye-catching inclusion in the starting line-up is that of 22 year-old all-rounder Wiaan Mulder who will add to his one Test match he earned against the selfsame Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth in 2019.

Sipamla and Mulder have benefitted from the unavailability of Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks‚ and this is an opportunity for them to show what they can do at this level alongside Lungi Ngidi‚ Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

With the bat‚ Proteas will pin their hopes on senior players like stand-in captain Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ Dean Elgar‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma.

Teams

SA: Markram‚ Elgar‚ Van der Dussen‚ Du Plessis‚ De Kock‚ Bavuma‚ Mulder‚ Maharaj‚ A Nortje‚ Sipamla‚ Ngidi

SL: Karunaratne‚ Perera‚ Mendis‚ Chandimal‚ De Silva‚ Dickwella‚ Shanaka‚ Hasaranga‚ Fernando‚ Rajitha‚ Kumara

- TimesLIVE