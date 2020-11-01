Coach convinced he can still put together a winning team
Covid-19 rips through Warriors squad
The Warriors squad has been decimated ahead of their season-opening CSA 4-Day Franchise fixture against the Knights starting in Bloemfontein on Monday with six players sitting out due to Covid-19.
Warriors general manager Shafiek Abrahams confirmed that two players had tested positive for the coronavirus while four others, who had been in close contact with them, had been forced to self isolate. ..
