Excitement is mounting as more than 1,000 pupils prepare for one of SA’s great school derbies and St Andrew’s and DSG host their Kingswood counterparts in a series of cultural and sporting challenges, starting on Wednesday.
K-Day, as it has become widely known, will come down to a fitting climax when the first team rugby sides, who have established themselves among the leading teams in the Eastern Cape this year, meet on Saturday in what should be a fascinating showdown between century-old rivals.
This classic encounter started in the late 1800s when the first rugby match between the Makhanda institutions was played in 1898.
The girls joined in the festivities in 1904 with a hockey match against Wesleyan School for Girls. The Kingswood girls’ hockey side made their debut in 1977.
Besides the rugby programme, matches will extend to netball, hockey and squash spectacles as pupils from eight-years-old to 19 demonstrate their commitment to get one across their rivals.
Thousands of supporters will also be in attendance as there will be reunions for the Kingswood classes of 1984, 1994, 2004 and 2014.
It will start with a music concert in the Centenary Hall on Wednesday (7pm), while Friday will see the U13A hockey girls’ and boys’ teams in action on the Webber Astro from 11.45am.
As DSG celebrate their 150th anniversary this year, their hockey and netball teams will be keen to make the occasion with memorable performances.
The hockey sides will clash on Friday at 6.20pm, with the netballers meeting on the DSG Main Court at 1pm on Saturday.
The first team rugby match will mark the end of the sporting extravaganza, kicking off at 3.30pm on Lower Field.
Makhanda pupils gear up for annual K-Day spectacle
