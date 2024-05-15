Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to hit the streets

Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world will gather on their classic and vintage styled motorcycles this Sunday to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) was founded in 2012 in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa who decided a themed mass ride, while dressed in their finest dapper attire, would be a great way of connecting like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts and communities, to raise awareness of men’s health issues.
In 2016, DGR joined forces with the Movember Movement as both organisations share simple common goal which is to bring people together to help change the face of men’s health as globally prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men with over 10 million men with or beyond a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Sunday’s side-by-side ride will start and finish at Valley Road Motorcycles at 10 Upper Valley Road and participants are asked to register at no cost on the DGR website at www.gentlemansride.com where they will join hundreds of thousands of riders globally in the world’s most stylish on-road motorcycling charity event.
The Bay’s passionate ride host Brett Thomas said: “The goal this year is to hopefully have over 100 riders taking part in the ride.
“Dress up and bring your classic bike, cafe racer, chopper, bobber, scooter, scrambler, cruiser, modern classics and brat-styled bikes.
“Last year we had about 60 riders so we are hoping to go bigger and better this year and I’d like to encourage everyone to come out & support this international fund raiser as it is for a very worthy cause.
“We will gather at Valley Road Motorcycles where we will have food trucks, live music, a coffee station as well as drinks specials,” he said.
The mass ride is scheduled to start at 9am and return back to Valley Road Motorcycles at 11am so motorcycle enthusiasts are encouraged to join more than 100,000 other riders globally in more than 950 cities as they take to the streets to ride side-by-side worldwide.
