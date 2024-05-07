Jungula ready for next step in MMA career
Nothing will stand in the way of Motherwell mixed martial artist Sisa Jungula as he aims to take his career to the next level and turn professional.
After claiming the gold medal in the bantamweight class at the MMA SA national Championships in April, Jungula earned himself a spot on the Team SA squad who are set to compete at the International MMA Federation African Championships in Namibia at the end of May...
