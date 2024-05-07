Paul Roos shade SACS in gripping Hibbert Shield final

In an outcome that had an uncanny resemblance to their battle a year ago, Paul Roos Gymnasium retained their Hibbert Shield hockey title in an epic showdown with Cape Town rivals SACS in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The match on the Grey Rectory astro, a repeat of 2023 which Paul Roos won with two goals in the last three minutes, gripped hundreds of spectators until the very end when a penalty shootout went the way of the defending champions by the narrowest of margins, 6-5.
It was the sort of match nobody deserved to lose, although credit must go to the Stellenbosch side after they were shell-shocked following the first quarter, when they conceded three goals.
They produced a fightback of remarkable proportions against a side as potent as the SACS outfit and, refusing to go away, they launched attack after attack on their opponents’ goal.
After getting one back through Reuben Sendzul in the second quarter, their persistency paid off with further strikes from Keith Siebrits in the third quarter from a penalty corner and finally, with just four minutes remaining, from Callum van Oudtshoorn through their seventh penalty corner overall.
To the chagrin of the SACS supporters, they suddenly found themselves level-pegging at 3-3, with the unpredictable nature of a penalty shootout looming to decide the 2024 champions.
Earlier, SACS had shown their sublime skills as they poured through the Paul Roos defence in the first minute of the game to force a penalty corner, converted by Lita Kraai.
There was more pain for the Stellenbosch boys as SACS took a grip on proceedings and fired in two goals by Reece Theunis – a penalty corner in the 10th minute and a field goal in the 14th minute.
With SACS holding a 3-0 buffer at the end of the quarter, it looked ominous for Paul Roos, but their determination never wavered and they gradually began to dictate the pattern of play as SACS struggled to replicate the rhythm and control they demonstrated in the first 15 minutes.
Finally it came down to the shootout, where the teams again showed just how well matched they were.
There was some terrific defence by both goalkeepers as they ended the first five shots deadlocked on 3-3 to send it into a sudden-death situation.
It remained touch and go until SACS missed their 10th attempt and then had to watch Paul Roos succeed to retain the title, their third overall.
In the semifinals, SACS defeated Grey High in a penalty shootout and Garsfontein were beaten by Paul Roos.
The host team ended a good tournament with a solid performance, leading 2-0 at halftime en route to a 4-1 victory.
Their goals came from Blake Muller, Caleb Humphreys, Ben Ristow and Kian Cambier, while Duart Tollig netted for Garsfontein.
HeraldLIVE
Paul Roos shade SACS in gripping Hibbert Shield final
Stellenbosch boys retain title in epic showdown with Cape Town rivals
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
