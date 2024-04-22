Kalideni, Malusi outstanding in London Marathon
It was celebrations for the Eastern Cape when two men who run out of East London, but hail from Qumrha and Gwadana Village outside Dutywa, competed in the London Marathon in England and surpassed any performance they had delivered before.
Malixole Kalideni and Yanga Malusi tackled the 2025 London Marathon with aplomb on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.