Eastern Cape stars shine in Cape Swartland Rally

The SA Rally Championship burst into life at the Cape Swartland Rally last weekend with rounds one and two taking place in the Malmesbury, Riebeek Kasteel, area, as the oldest running motorsport championship in the country entered its 62nd year.
Added into the mix were some challenging night stages on and around the Killarney International Raceway which entertained the crowds that had gathered in support.
A total of 28 cars lined up for the Friday start of round one, which saw a varied mix of state-of-the-art national competitors’ cars to classic regional entrants in the strong field.
Leading out the Eastern Cape entries from Algoa Rally Club was local driver Oliver de Man with Gqeberha-based navigator Ingrid Jeacocks in their classic Ocean Truck Sales Toyota Corolla which competed in the NRC5 class for older-generation two-wheel-drive cars as well as the Gqeberha pair of Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie in their Hella-sponsored VoslooR VW Polo who took part in the NRC4 class, which is an open class that caters for tfront-wheel-drive cars with limited modifications being allowed.
Though De Man and Jeacocks rally together in the Algoa Rally Club championship, it was their first national rally together and they really kept the crowd entertained with the sideways action of the classic rear-wheel drive Toyota that revelled in the loose surface conditions of the high-speed gravel stages.
“We had an absolutely amazing time with some amazing people at this very well-put-together event on some of the fastest dirt sections we have ever been on,” De Man said.
“The roads were in excellent condition, so it was soft on the car and we could really hang the back of the car out for the appreciative spectators, but we did have a couple of moments where I thought that a change of underwear might be required”.
They secured fifth place overall in round one and fourth in round two as well as winning the NRC5 class in both rounds and find themselves in fourth place overall in the championship standings with 84 points.
The ex-Toyota dealer team car that they race is one of only two that were built, the second one being built as a left-hand-drive configuration.
The drive train of the car has been slightly altered to accommodate a powerful Beams motor with a six-speed gearbox and has pro-flex shock absorbers fitted with an S2000 braking system added.
The rest of the car has been kept exactly the same as they were when they raced in the old days.
Vosloo and Fourie put in a masterful performance in both rounds of the rally, taking third place overall and first in the NRC4 class in round one, which they followed up by placing second overall and once again winning their class in the second round.
“For the team, it was a new challenge as Neels had never taken part in a rally in this area, but he thrived in the hot conditions on the tricky loose gravel surface with many fast-flowing sections,” Fourie said.
“It became an absolute trust game with me trusting his driving ability and him my navigating ability to get us some good results through the gravel stages.
“We had a total blast on the very technical Killarney night stages and Neels was brilliant as he got his first taste of Killarney.
“We overdid it in one corner and lost four places in the blink of an eye, but it really kept the appreciative crowd entertained.
“Round two took place in the Riebeek Kasteel area, where neither of us had ever rallied.
“We just kept it neat and tidy and focused on finishing in one piece while other teams faltered.
“The Gazoo Racing Toyotas unfortunately tripped up over some of the many obstacles, which led us to second place overall”.
This result sees the VoslooR team in second place in the championship standings with 104 points behind Chris Coertse and Carolyn Swan, who triumphed in both rounds in the Cape, bagging 126 points.
A new introduction this year is a separate four-wheel drive championship and a two-wheel championship which the Gqeberha stars now lead.
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape stars shine in Cape Swartland Rally
De Man and Jeacocks occupy fourth place overall in championship standings with 84 points
Image: ABRI DE BRUIN/CLOUDNR9
