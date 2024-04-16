Sport

Nontshinga shifts focus to Japan for unification clash

By MESULI ZIFO - 16 April 2024

Jonathan Gonzalez’s habit of pulling out of unification clashes has forced Sivenathi Nontshinga’s management to shift their focus to Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji for a world title consolidation quest.

Nontshinga was scheduled to risk his IBF junior-flyweight title against Gonzalez’s WBO title in June in what would have reduced the number of world title holders in the division to just two...

