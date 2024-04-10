Henri Schoeman gearing up for Olympic Games
2016 triathlon bronze medallist taking part in qualification race in Mexico in May
Henri Schoeman, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, will be hoping to help Team SA’s mixed relay triathlon team book their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games when he takes to the course at a World Triathlon Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification race in Mexico in May.
A World Triathlon Cup event will take place in Huatulco on May 18-19, with a special one-off Olympic mixed relay slot qualification race one day earlier...
