Mbambani honoured to be appointed SA’s Marathon coach for Olympics
Six-athlete team to fly SA flag at global showpiece in August
Top Nelson Mandela Bay athletics coach Michael Mbambani said his appointment as the marathon coach of the Olympic Games by Athletics SA came as a shock.
Mbambani, crowned ASA Coach of the Year in January, was named by ASA on Friday as the coach to lead the six-athlete marathon team at the global showpiece in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.