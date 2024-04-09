Exciting rugby and hockey festivals on the cards at Grey

Grey High is gearing up for another exciting sporting extravaganza when the school hosts its annual rugby festival and the Hibbert Shield hockey tournament in Gqeberha from May 1 to 4.
This celebration of schools sport at a host of venues will see 14 first teams taking part in the rugby tournament, while 12 schools will contest the highly competitive Hibbert Shield hockey competition.
In addition, age-group and lower tier open division teams will be in action on the Thursday and Saturday for the rugby, while the Hibbert Shield will be played from Wednesday to Saturday.
Grey High director of sport Neil Bielby said the school was thrilled to be hosting these competitions, which had been part of the SA schools sports calendar for many years.
“We are looking forward to hosting around 2,000 schoolboys, coaches and administrators at these festivals and are confident there will be some highly entertaining action over that period,” he said.
“These festivals have been the platform from which many players have emerged to go on to higher honours, with Springboks such as World Cup rugby winners Siya Kolisi [Grey High] and Jesse Kriel [Maritzburg College] previously being part of the festival.
“The Hibbert Shield hockey tournament is also one our most prestigious events and has produced some outstanding action in recent years.
“With schools from around the country keen to show their potential, this should be another quality competition over the four days.”
Grey High’s teams will be tested by their opposition over the two days of rugby action, with matches against St John’s College from Johannesburg and Makhanda rivals Graeme College.
The hosts have generally risen to the occasion at their home festival and will be primed for further top-class performances in front of their own supporters.
In their annual fixture with Graeme in 2023, the Makhanda team registered their first win over the Gqeberha side since 1974 and that will add spice to what should be an exciting final showdown to the rugby on the Saturday afternoon.
The Graemians have a tough draw because they come up against Jeppe in their opening game, mindful that the Johannesburg powerhouse secured their first ever win over Grey College recently.
Jeppe face a second Makhanda team when they take on the hard-running St Andrew’s College side on the Saturday, in what should be one of the highlights of the day.
Meanwhile, on the Rectory Astro, the hockey action will be quick and fierce as Paul Roos Gymnasium defend the title they won in spectacular fashion against SACS X in 2023 with two goals in the last three minutes.
SACS were the defending champions and will be keen to get back on the winners’ podium, while Gqeberha teams such as hosts Grey and Pearson, and East London’s Selborne College, will be determined to prove themselves at this high level.
The first team rugby fixtures are:
Thursday, May 2
Kolisi Field
9.10am: Hudson Park v Brandwag; 10.25am: Westville v Durbanville; 11.45am: St Andrew’s College v Parktown; 12.55pm: Queen’s College v St Stithians; 14.05pm: Graeme v Jeppe; 15.25pm: Grey High v St John’s.
Pollock Oval
12.55pm: Ithembelihle v St Charles College; 14.05pm: Mali Foundation XV v Muir.
Saturday, May 4
Kolisi Field
9.10am: Hudson Park v St Charles College; 10.25am: St Stithians v Brandwag; 11.45am: St Andrew’s College v Jeppe; 12.55pm: Queen’s v Durbanville; 14.05pm: Dale v Westville; 15.25pm: Grey High v Graeme.
Pollock Oval
10.25am: Ithembelihle v Parktown; 14.05pm: Muir v St John’s.
• The teams competing in the U19 Hibbert Shield hockey tournament are: Bishops, Clifton, Durban High School, Garsfontein, Grey High, Paarl Gym, Paul Roos Gym, Pearson, SACS, Selborne, St Stithians, Westville.
