All systems go for 2nd edition of Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km
It's all systems go for the second edition of the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race on Sunday, at Kings Beach, Humewood.
The inaugural Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km, in 2023 saw 2000 participants, but this year that number has doubled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.