Nontshinga in historic world title unification clash
Sive stands on the verge of making yet more boxing history — trainer Colin Nathan
SA’s lone major world boxing champion Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga will add another feather to his cap when he engages in a world title unification clash against Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez on June 16...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.