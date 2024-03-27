Top African MX riders heading to Rover track for next round of champs

The iconic sandy surface of the Rover Motocross track is set to be churned up when the cream of the continent’s MX riders converge on the circuit for round two of the SA National Championship on Saturday.
This event, held under the auspices of the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the FIM Africa, sees riders from all over Africa gather for an exhilarating day of motocross racing on the legendary sand track situated along Victoria Drive in Gqeberha.
The event will feature many multiple champions and official Protea colour recipients will also take part.
The MX50cc class had already received 17 entries on Wednesday, the MX65cc class 14 entries and the MX85cc class had 16 entries, showing the sport at grassroots level has experienced some growth in these tough economic times.
It is always a highlight to watch these little gladiators going head-to-head with loads of enthusiastic parents and supporters shouting instructions.
The MX125cc high school class has an encouraging 19 entries and local youngster Caden (BooBoo) Weise will be hoping for another great performance after securing second place at last weekend's pre-national event at Rover.
It will be Weise’s first national event since stepping up to the competitive 125cc class.
Though he is small in stature and a lot lighter than most of the other riders in the class, he will be using his home-ground advantage and tenacious fighting spirit to his benefit.
Another local and top performer who will be hoping to be on the podium at the end of the day is Kyle Townsend, who competes in the MX1 class where he’ll be up against some stiff opposition in the impressive 13-strong rider line-up.
Tickets to the event are available online at Quiket or at the gate at R80 per person, with children under 12 free. There will be lots of trackside entertainment, with a large kiddies’ play area as well as food and beverage vendors.
Upcoming events
March
30: National Motocross, round 2 at Rover Motorcycle Club
April
5: Porsche display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street
6: Imperium Rally at Aldo Scribante Raceway / Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
13: Round 3 of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
20: Algoa Motorsport Club Circuit Racing round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Dirt Oval round 4 of Club Championship at PEOTR
HeraldLIVE
Top African MX riders heading to Rover track for next round of champs
Local racers to look out for include Caden Weise and Kyle Townsend
Image: SUPPLIED
