Finals day locked in at SA Open of Surfing
Image: WSL / McGregor
The second and final event of the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Qualifying Series (QS) 2023/2024 season, the SA Open of Surfing QS1,000 kicked off at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha on Saturday in tricky conditions, with one to three-foot waves on offer.
It was a long and big day of competition with finals set for Sunday.
After her runner-up finish at the Cape Town Surf Pro last weekend, SA's Jessie van Niekerk produced a stellar performance, dominating both her quarterfinal and semifinal heats to book her spot in the final.
She advanced over Sarah Scott (SA), and the two Capetonians will meet each other again on finals day alongside Anastasia Venter (SA) and Sarah Baum (SA).
“The waves are really fun,” Van Niekerk said. “I’ve been in Nelson Mandela Bay for the last week, surfing different spots and it’s been really consistent, and I’m really enjoying being here. I'm just so grateful to win my heats.”
Baum, who provisionally qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and finished 14th on the Women’s Challenger Series (CS) in 2023, opened her account at the SA Open of Surfing with a bang.
Baum showed her experience to manufacture a score in the shifty conditions, expertly connecting the sections to earn a 9.17, the highest single-wave score of the day for two huge turns in her quarterfinal heat.
Image: WSL / McGregor
Baum comfortably won her semifinal heat with another strong performance.
“I’m so stoked to be back here in SA,” Baum said. “I get to see a lot of my friends and catch up. The waves are really fun today, the tide just filled in and there’s a great little right bowl. I got that wave that was really fun, got in two turns and the judges really liked so I’m stoked.
“I go into each event with the goal to win it. I’d like to do well and take out this event because every competition is just practice for the Olympics. I’m just ticking the boxes and see how we go.”
Aboubakar Bouaouda (MAR) redeemed himself in Gqeberha, after a disappointing result last weekend.
In a tight semifinal heat, Bouaouda showed his grit and determination to overcome big hitters Luke Thompson (SA) and Jordy Maree (SA).
After trailing the heat, Tide-lee Ireland’s (SA) fast and progressive surfing scored him the win, moving on to the Finals with Bouaouda in second.
In another nail-biting semifinal, Luke Slijpen (SA) and Luc Lepront (SA) managed to hold off veteran competitor Chad du Toit (SA) and Max Elkington (SA).
The WSL Africa rankings will see a big shuffle after some upsets including the early elimination of Paul Sampson (SA), Adin Masencamp (SA), Daniel Emslie (SA) and Luke Thompson (SA).
The SA Open of Surfing is supported by Surfing SA, Accelerate Sport, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and Red Bull. — WorldSurfLeague.com
