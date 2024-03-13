Another vicious power struggle has enveloped EP Rugby, with some club officials accusing the body’s interim leaders of conducting a hostile takeover of the troubled organisation.
With tensions high ahead of the union’s disputed meeting on March 23 an acrimonious election is expected as feuding factions battle for control.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, The Herald’s rugby writer George Byron unpacks the drama and sheds light on the role players.
LISTEN | No end to EP Rugby factional drama
Image: SUPPLIED
