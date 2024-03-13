Sport

LISTEN | No end to EP Rugby factional drama

13 March 2024
Gerald Antonie, centre, has announced he is standing for the position of permanent president of the EP Rugby Union. He says Roger Serfontein, left, will stand for deputy president and Benjamin Bans for head of game development
Another vicious power struggle has enveloped EP Rugby, with some club officials accusing the body’s interim leaders of conducting a hostile takeover of the troubled organisation.

With tensions high ahead of the union’s disputed meeting on March 23 an acrimonious election is expected as feuding factions battle for control.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, The Herald’s rugby writer George Byron unpacks the drama and sheds light on the role players.

