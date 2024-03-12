Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats
Cape Town Tigers basketball guard also an engineer and youth coach
Not only is Cape Town Tigers guard Lebohang Mofokeng the most successful basketball player from Welkom, he is also a man of many talents.
He is an engineer by profession and a youth coach in his spare time when he is done breaking his opponents’ ankles and knees on the court for the Tigers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.