Sport

Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats

Cape Town Tigers basketball guard also an engineer and youth coach

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE IN PRETORIA - 12 March 2024

Not only is Cape Town Tigers guard Lebohang Mofokeng the most successful basketball player from Welkom, he is also a man of many talents.

He is an engineer by profession and a youth coach in his spare time when he is done breaking his opponents’ ankles and knees on the court for the Tigers. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read