Burundi's Dynamo withdraw from 2024 BAL
Image: NOKWANDA ZONDI/BACKPAGEPIX
Burundi's Dynamo Basketball Club have forfeited their participation in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after again refusing to comply with the Basketball Africa League’s rules and requirements governing jerseys and uniforms.
This was announced by Basketball Africa League (BAL) President Amadou Gallo Fall via a statement just a few hours before their third game of the competition against Petro De Luanda of Angola.
Dynamo also missed their second game against FUS Rabat on Sunday for the same reason.
In their first Kalahari conference game against Cape Town Tigers on Saturday, which they won, Dynamo covered the “Visit Rwanda” sponsor’s logo on their uniforms with black tape.
This was apparently due to the political tension between Rwanda and Burundi.
Earlier this year, Burundi closed its border with Rwanda after accusations that Kigali was backing Burundian insurgents operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The closure came after Burundi’s president Evariste Ndayishimiye accused Rwanda of backing the Red-Tabara rebel group, a charge Rwanda denies. The rebel group waged a war against Burundi’s government in 2015.
Dynamo players and coaches had sent messages to the Burundi government and their basketball association management asking if they could play Tuesday's game, but their efforts were stonewalled.
"Under FIBA rules, two forfeitures in the same tournament trigger the club’s automatic withdrawal," Fall said.
"This is a very unfortunate situation for the players and fans, and we share the frustrations of everyone involved."
Fall said all remaining Kalahari Conference games will be played as scheduled.
"We look forward to engaging fans in Pretoria through expanded fan and community events,” he said.
Struggling Cape Town Tigers are set to play against FUS Rabat at the Sunbet Arena later on Tuesday (7pm).
