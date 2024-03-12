Motwana clinches 10km Lake Farm title, Frans wins 25km

Lake Farm Centre celebrated the 29th edition of its annual Charity Run fundraiser in perfect weather conditions on Saturday.
Race organisers Nedbank Running Club and Lake Farm Centre were happy with the support of the event, which doubled from last year with nearly 900 runners enjoying the three road distances of 5km, 10km and 25km on Saturday.
“We are thrilled with the response this year, and would like to thank all the runners, suppliers and sponsors who made this fundraiser possible,” Lake Farm Centre GM Amelia Laubscher said.
“This year Lake Farm Centre dedicated the 25km Endurance Challenge to honour Ralph Kordes, a local former world-class athlete who is now coping with dementia.
“Rolf Kordes, an esteemed Duathlon athlete, Ironman, Comrades and Two Oceans athlete, used this Lake Farm 25km route for most of his training runs.
“Rolf, now 83, was at the Lake Farm Charity Runs to start the races and we are confident that this event will grow in support next year.”
Well-known local top athlete Melikhaya Frans of Ikhamva Athletics Club, won the 25km in an excellent time of 1:26:55, closely followed by training partner Thabang Mosiako, of Nedbank Running Club, in 1:27:03. Ross Barnard, of Hollywoodbets, finished in third position in 1:29:34.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, who won the 10km last year, won the 25km with a comfortable lead in 1:49:31. Theresa Buchner, of 32Gi Athletics Club, finished second in 2:06:01, with Sitha Sigenu, of Vukani running club, in third position in a time of 2:08:24.
Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club won the 10km run on Saturday in a time of 32 min 18 sec.
He was followed by team-mate Sibahle Maqwara, in second position, in 33:13, with Mzwanele Maphekula, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finishing third in 34:54.
Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AAA, finished first in the women's race with a strong time of 41:01, Refiloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running Club, was in second position with 43:27, followed by Inge Williams in third with 44:37.
Johnye Pullen was the first male to finish the 5km and Kylie Dorfling was the first female runner to finish the 5km.
The day was sponsored by Bukani Print, Pam Golding Properties, Investec , and Kingfisher FM.
The Charity Run goal is to raise much-needed funds and create awareness for the Lake Farm Centre. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Motwana clinches 10km Lake Farm title, Frans wins 25km
Image: Richard Pearce Photography
Lake Farm Centre celebrated the 29th edition of its annual Charity Run fundraiser in perfect weather conditions on Saturday.
Race organisers Nedbank Running Club and Lake Farm Centre were happy with the support of the event, which doubled from last year with nearly 900 runners enjoying the three road distances of 5km, 10km and 25km on Saturday.
“We are thrilled with the response this year, and would like to thank all the runners, suppliers and sponsors who made this fundraiser possible,” Lake Farm Centre GM Amelia Laubscher said.
“This year Lake Farm Centre dedicated the 25km Endurance Challenge to honour Ralph Kordes, a local former world-class athlete who is now coping with dementia.
“Rolf Kordes, an esteemed Duathlon athlete, Ironman, Comrades and Two Oceans athlete, used this Lake Farm 25km route for most of his training runs.
“Rolf, now 83, was at the Lake Farm Charity Runs to start the races and we are confident that this event will grow in support next year.”
Well-known local top athlete Melikhaya Frans of Ikhamva Athletics Club, won the 25km in an excellent time of 1:26:55, closely followed by training partner Thabang Mosiako, of Nedbank Running Club, in 1:27:03. Ross Barnard, of Hollywoodbets, finished in third position in 1:29:34.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, who won the 10km last year, won the 25km with a comfortable lead in 1:49:31. Theresa Buchner, of 32Gi Athletics Club, finished second in 2:06:01, with Sitha Sigenu, of Vukani running club, in third position in a time of 2:08:24.
Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club won the 10km run on Saturday in a time of 32 min 18 sec.
He was followed by team-mate Sibahle Maqwara, in second position, in 33:13, with Mzwanele Maphekula, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finishing third in 34:54.
Leigh Callaghan of Achilles AAA, finished first in the women's race with a strong time of 41:01, Refiloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running Club, was in second position with 43:27, followed by Inge Williams in third with 44:37.
Johnye Pullen was the first male to finish the 5km and Kylie Dorfling was the first female runner to finish the 5km.
The day was sponsored by Bukani Print, Pam Golding Properties, Investec , and Kingfisher FM.
The Charity Run goal is to raise much-needed funds and create awareness for the Lake Farm Centre. — EP LOC
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Cricket