Leaving 9-5 job a blessing in disguise — Tigers skipper
Lebesa Selepe has no regrets about move to professional basketball
Cape Town Tigers captain Lebesa Selepe left his day job as an accountant to become a professional basketball player.
The 32-year-old is leading the SA champions in the Basketball Africa League Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, and looking back on his career change, he said it was a change of direction he had never imagined would happen. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.