Grant Kekana wants Hugo Broos to continue coaching Bafana
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana would like to see coach Hugo Broos continue with his job to help them qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Broos, 71, who has about two years remaining in his contract, has indicated he wants to continue after leading the team to the semifinal stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Though he indicated his willingness to continue with the job, there is speculation he is considering retirement after the tournament that will end for Bafana with their third and fourth play-off against DR Congo on Saturday.
"Definitely we would like him to stay because he gave some of us an opportunity to represent our country," said Kekana, adding Broos still has work to do.
"He’s got one last task and it is to get us to a World Cup and we want to achieve that with him.
"We started this journey with him and we would like to finish it with him."
Kekana said they went to the tournament wanting to show how good they are, despite doubt from most South Africans.
"We wanted to prove to ourselves how good we are. It would have been better if we got the support we needed.
"We understand sometimes we have to do good for people to believe in us.
"We tried our utmost best and it just wasn't to be, but we can be proud of our efforts.
"The boys can be proud of their efforts. They gave it their all and it just wasn't to be as we lost on penalties, which is a lottery.
"We can be proud of our efforts because going into the tournament not a lot of people believed in us, but we believed in each other.
"That’s what mattered. We fought for one another on the field until the last minute."
