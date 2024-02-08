Coach Hugo Broos' Bafana meet Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the bronze medal match at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday (10pm, SA time).
Prize money for the 2023 Afcon, taking place in early 2024 due to concerns about the heat of the West African summer, was increased by 40% by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
The winners of the tournament — either the hosts or Nigeria, who contest Sunday's final in Abidjan — will take home a cool $7m (R131.3m).
The runners-up will pocket $4m (R75m) for their federation while all quarter-finalists take home $1.3m (R24.4m).
Safa is yet to clarify how much money Bafana players will receive for their brave effort at the tournament as the association has kept the bonus structure under wraps.
This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon
Sports Reporter
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Bafana Bafana's achievement of reaching their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years has earned the South African Football Association (Safa) a tidy sum.
The semi-finalists at the Nations cup earn $2.5m (R47m) in prize money. It is yet to be seen how much of that might be apportioned to the players, who negotiated their bonus structures with Safa based on tournament progression before the January kickoff.
South Africa were dramatically knocked out in the semifinals with their 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat against old rivals Nigeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké in Ivory Coast on Wednesday night. Full time and extra time ended 1-1.
Both goals were scored from the penalty spot in the second half, with William Troost-Ekong slotting for Nigeria while Teboho Mokoena scored for Bafana.
