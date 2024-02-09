Kruger adds balance to Sunrisers, says Birrell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell believes the acquisition of Patrick Kruger for season two of the Betway SA20 cricket competition was a move that brought balance to his squad.
Having overcome Durban’s Super Giants by an emphatic 51 runs in a rain-affected clash at Newlands on Tuesday, Kruger may still have one more part to play for the defending champions when they contest the final on Saturday.
Kruger, who plays for the Dafabet Warriors on the domestic scene, was brought in as a replacement for the injured Sisanda Magala on the eve of the tournament.
He may not have smashed a century at better than a run a ball, or taken multiple five-wicket hauls, but his value to the Orange Army cannot be overstated.
Coming in as a lower-order power hitter and bowling his skiddy rightarm medium pace, there were two performances, in particular, that showed what an asset he has been for the men in orange this season.
The first came when he took three wickets for eight runs in a thumping nine-wicket win over the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers in January.
And then there was his unbeaten 26 from seven balls, including three sixes and a four, which helped the Sunrisers to a five-wicket win over the Paarl Royals to finish the group stage first on the log.
“He was a player on the outside looking in and we were quite keen to get him.
“When we picked up an injury, he was the one player put to us,” Birrell said this week.
With the coach’s emphasis on acquiring local talent who were well-acquainted with conditions at St George’s Park, he felt that Kruger was the perfect fit in terms of what he offered in all three facets of the game.
“He was the obvious choice and does bring balance to our team, batting at six, bowling the odd over, and if conditions are right, bowling more than the odd over,” Birrell said.
“We saw the power he has in the previous game [against the Royals] and to have that in the shed, it gives you a lot of confidence as a coach and as a team to have that sort of power coming in late in an innings.”
Speaking after the victory over the Royals in Gqeberha, Kruger said the SA20 experience had opened his eyes to a whole new world in terms of what to expect from the game at a higher level.
“It has been really good for me and my game; how I go about my game and learning how other top players go about their work,” he said.
“The coaches, the environment and just being part of this competition has been a great learning experience for me.
“Playing in front of big crowds has been unbelievable and my aim is always to do my best in every game I am involved in.”
