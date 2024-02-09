Addo comes alive as The Herald Cycle Tour rolls into town

All roads will lead to the Addo Polo Club this weekend when the 2024 Herald Cycle Tour gets under way with the famed mountain bike race taking place on Sunday.
The event will consist of three distances — the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure and 30km Leisure races.
In addition to the 30km Tandem, there will be the 5km Kiddies event and 500m Toddler Dash, catering for riders of all ages and levels.
With more than 1,200 riders expected at the start line across the various distances, it promises to be a fun, but tough challenge for both professional and amateur cyclists.
While it is unclear whether defending men’s and women’s 80km Extreme champions Rogan Smart and Karla Stumpf will be in Addo this year, anyone with ambitions of victory will have to work hard once the chequered flag drops.
The 2024 event also sees a new sponsor, with the Sarah Baartman District Municipality coming on board.
One athlete who will be looking to leave her mark on the race is veteran SA cyclist Robyn de Groot, who will be racing at the event for the first time.
The former professional, who hails from Johannesburg, said she was excited to finally be able to put her skills to the test on the various terrains on the journey to the finish line.
“I have never raced the Herald MTB event and am really happy to finally get the timing right to come and participate this year,” she said.
De Groot, who retired from professional racing in 2022 after a career spanning nine years with a plethora of race accolades, said what she missed most about pro racing was the thrill of pushing her body to the limit.
“I was fortunate to race bikes in so many beautiful places all over the world, and always enjoyed the variety and diversity of being outdoors and exploring life on two wheels in all kinds of geographical regions, locally and abroad.
“I am just starting to get back into participating in events since retiring.
“I needed to make that break and cut the ties from racing, so, for sure, I am looking forward to being at an event again.”
With a different approach to races, she said her aim would still be to push her body as fast as it could be on the day, balancing that with an appreciation of the surroundings.
Meanwhile, Sarah Baartman municipal manager Unathi Daniels said the event would play a crucial role in supporting the hospitality sector’s economy by generating revenue which, in turn, would create jobs and improve local economic development.
“For us, we see beyond the race,” Daniels said.
“We see the people stopping at the filling station for petrol or diesel, the people stopping at the local shops or the newly built SPAR for some necessities or treats.
“And we see the people who will stay overnight at one of our many amazing accommodation establishments.”
As part of their sponsorship agreement, the municipality will be supporting the Bayethe Multi Sport Academy EC, a nonprofit organisation run by a group of young professionals who want to stay fit and active.
They comprise a group of amateurs, professional athletes and age-group athletes, ranging from triathletes to roadrunners and trail runners.
“I think you will find that in many of our small towns people cycle daily, often not as a sport but as a form of transport,” she said.
“We do, however, hope that this event will get communities excited about the possibility of cycling as a sport.”
Besides the scenery provided by the surrounding Zuurberg mountains and citrus farms, Daniels said riders and spectators would find plenty of activities to keep them entertained away from the course.
These include the famous Addo Elephant Park, catching glimpses of the big five and other marine mammals, including the southern right whale and the great white shark.
There is also Adrenaline Addo, which offers the Superman zip line, and many local eateries.
Race pack collection will take place at Pollok Beach on Friday from 2pm to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
They can also be collected at the Addo Polo Club on Saturday from 5pm to 6pm and on race day from 5am to 6am.
The second leg of the Cycle Tour will see riders take to the streets of Gqeberha for the 38th edition of the road race on Sunday, February 18.
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Supplied
