Emotional scenes at PEOTR season opener

There were emotional scenes at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) on Saturday night as the club hosted their season-opening event which is traditionally billed as their tribute race in memory of members who have passed away.
In the 1660 Modified Saloon Class, Chanell van Tonder had put in a consistent performance throughout the three heats leading to the final where she saved the best for last claiming a lights-to-flag victory over the rest of the field.
Her brother Jason brought his car home in third place overall and then as a mark of honour to their late father Dereck Brink (Bokka) who sadly passed away from Covid-19 in 2021 they parked their cars nose to nose in front of the grandstand where their mother was sitting leading to some emotional scenes as they paid their respects to their late father.
The large crowd that had gathered to watch the action in fine weather conditions were treated to racing out of the top draw in all of the classes with standout performances from Dawid ‘Baba’ Grundlingh who claimed his first overall victory in the 2.1 Modified class and from Deon Kretzmann who won all three heats as well as the final in the 1600 Saloon class.
Juan Roesstorff took a full house of wins in the American Saloon class and Jaco Pitout was the standout driver in the competitive heavy metal class as was Tiaan Oliphant in Hotrod class.
Quade de Lange unfortunately snapped the left front control arm on the warm-up lap of the final after having won all three heats in the Rookie class leading to him not being able to participate any further.
The results were:
Rookies: 1 Tyde Geddes, 2 Justin Fourie
Heavy Metals: 1 Jaco Pitout, 2 Danie de Vos Jnr, 3 Dane van Tonder
1600 Saloons: 1 Deon Kretzmann, 2 Reghardt Joubert, 3 Ruben Barnard
V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff, 2 Dawid Joubert, 3 Eugene Brand
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Chanell van Tonder; 2 Jason Drake, 3 Jason Brink
Hot Rods: 1 Tiaan Oliphant, 2 CP Vermaak, 3 Carel van Huysteen
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Dawid Baba Grundlingh, 2 Brandon McPherson, 3 Nadia Rautenbach
Driver of the day: Werner Hanekom
HeraldLIVE
Image: PETER HENNING
