A suspected perlemoen poacher is due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday after he was arrested by the police in a high-speed chase.
The fleeing suspect was caught after his VW Polo struck a roadside barrier in Commercial Road.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the Gqeberha K9 Unit were driving along the M4 at about 7am when they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a VW Polo suspected of transporting abalone.
“The members spotted the vehicle, and during an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off in the direction of the N2 towards Algoa Park.
“During the pursuit, the driver attempted to force the SAPS vehicle off the road.”
She said the driver allegedly threw bags out the window of the car while driving on the off-ramp towards Commercial Road.
While doing so, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the barrier.
Perlemoen was found in a bag inside the car, as well as in the bags on the side of the road.
Officials confiscated 366 unites of perlemoen along with the vehicle.
The man was arrested for the illegal possession of perlemoen under the Marine Living Resources Act.
HeraldLIVE
High-speed chase ends in arrest of suspected perlemoen poacher
Image: SUPPLIED
