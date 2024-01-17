Eastern Province Tenpin Bowling Association (EPTBA) will host the Nitro Park Challenge at Baywest Mall from February 2 to 4.
The Nitro Park Challenge is the first event on this year's Tenpin Bowling Association of SA (TBASA) bowling calendar and has attracted 75 participants from around the country.
A tight contest is expected between local and out-of-town bowlers from Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
“This is the first event in the Friendly City for many years and it will be a great experience for all participants,” EPTBA media liaison officer Conroy Caston said.
The tournament consists of three divisions namely gold, silver and seniors.
Participants will bowl two qualifying rounds of six games in four squads on Friday and Saturday.
In the finals on Sunday, the top 10 bowlers in the gold division will bowl nine games round robin while the top 10 silver and senior participants will bowl five games.
Pinfall will carry from the qualifying rounds one and two through to the finals.
“The Nitro Park Challenge promises to be an awesome event and bowling enthusiasts are encouraged to watch the cream of the country's top bowlers in action,” Caston said. — EPTBA
HeraldLIVE
Baywest to host Nitro Park Challenge
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Province Tenpin Bowling Association (EPTBA) will host the Nitro Park Challenge at Baywest Mall from February 2 to 4.
The Nitro Park Challenge is the first event on this year's Tenpin Bowling Association of SA (TBASA) bowling calendar and has attracted 75 participants from around the country.
A tight contest is expected between local and out-of-town bowlers from Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
“This is the first event in the Friendly City for many years and it will be a great experience for all participants,” EPTBA media liaison officer Conroy Caston said.
The tournament consists of three divisions namely gold, silver and seniors.
Participants will bowl two qualifying rounds of six games in four squads on Friday and Saturday.
In the finals on Sunday, the top 10 bowlers in the gold division will bowl nine games round robin while the top 10 silver and senior participants will bowl five games.
Pinfall will carry from the qualifying rounds one and two through to the finals.
“The Nitro Park Challenge promises to be an awesome event and bowling enthusiasts are encouraged to watch the cream of the country's top bowlers in action,” Caston said. — EPTBA
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby