Barker, 55, added that he did not need anyone to tell him he was doing a great job as the results had been evident over the last couple of years.
“I always maintain and continue to serve my players and create opportunities for them.
“Back in the AmaTuks days, to see people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma, and there are a lot of players who have gone on and had good careers, that’s the satisfaction I get from the job that I do,” he said.
“If I see players going on and doing well for themselves playing in Europe and achieving things, this season players like Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika going to Kaizer Chiefs and Olwethu Makhanya who was here, today playing in America, I don’t need to be told that I’m doing a good job.”
Stellies coach Barker cherishes his first PSL trophy
‘It’s deeply satisfying,’ says team mentor
After winning his first trophy in the DStv Premiership when his team clinched the Carling Knockout on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said it felt “extremely satisfying”.
Barker guided Stellies to a 5-4 penalty victory shoot-out against TS Galaxy to win their first cup in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Barker lost in the Nedbank Cup final in 2009 while coaching the University of Pretoria, when they were beaten by Moroka Swallows.
He also came close when he was eliminated in the semifinals twice in 2023 in the Nedbank Cup by Sekhukhune United and in the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates.
“Obviously, having lost the Nedbank Cup in the final and getting close to making finals recently and getting into the final and winning it, is deeply satisfying,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference on Saturday.
“I may not be showing it now. I’m emotionally drained. It is extremely satisfying.
“I think it will hit home tomorrow [Sunday] and the next couple of days once we are back.
“Fortunately, our game against Sekhukhune United next week is postponed.
“They are not going to be back in time for their travels [for the CAF Confederation Cup].
“It would have been tough to get ourselves [ready] for another tough match away from home.
“It’s difficult to describe the feeling I have. It has been a journey of hard work, dedication and commitment to my career.
“To get a trophy in the bag as a coach, I have won two league titles as well as promoted two teams from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
“So, to be where we are is a good space to be in.”
Barker, 55, added that he did not need anyone to tell him he was doing a great job as the results had been evident over the last couple of years.
“I always maintain and continue to serve my players and create opportunities for them.
“Back in the AmaTuks days, to see people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma, and there are a lot of players who have gone on and had good careers, that’s the satisfaction I get from the job that I do,” he said.
“If I see players going on and doing well for themselves playing in Europe and achieving things, this season players like Ashley du Preez, Zitha Kwinika going to Kaizer Chiefs and Olwethu Makhanya who was here, today playing in America, I don’t need to be told that I’m doing a good job.”
