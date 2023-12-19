×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Opportunities amid bond market risks

By Adriaan Pask - 19 December 2023

According to the latest medium-term budget, SA's debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 77% over the next few years, up from the current figure of 72%.

Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank has increased interest rates 10 times since 2021  to bring inflation under control, with the repo rate now sitting at 8.25%...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read