Cricket can drive social change, Maketa believes
Coach highlights role of sport in uplifting communities at opening of new facility in Walmer
CSA National Academy and SA U19 head coach Malibongwe Maketa believes that if all disadvantaged communities can attract investment through sport, it can be an avenue for the complete eradication of crime in these areas.
Maketa was speaking at the unveiling of three purpose-built cricket net facilities on the grounds of the Walmer Sports Precinct off Buffelsfontein Road on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.