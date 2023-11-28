×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Multiple murder accused’s confession statement accepted as evidence

Premium
By Devon Koen - 28 November 2023

The details surrounding the murder of Riaan Kohl, who was shot dead while escorting a furniture delivery truck to Motherwell, have finally been revealed by the man standing trial for the murder.

In a confession statement given to police after his arrest, since ruled admissible by the Gqeberha high court following a trial-within-a-trial, Usisipho Zozi set out the events which led to Kohl’s June 10 2019 murder...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Most Read