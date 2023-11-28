Bruising encounter at PEOTR finale

The final round of the Port Elizabeth Dirt Ovaltrack Raceway (PEOTR) Club Championship took place at the circuit along Mission Road in near-perfect weather conditions on Saturday night.
It turned out to be a rather bruising affair across most of the classes as the drivers sought to obtain maximum points in the championship finale.
The highlight of the evening proved to be the battle in the 1600 Saloon class between the very experienced Eddie Banks (1-Time Scrap Metal) and relative newcomer to dirt oval racing Deon Kretzmann (Triple L Plant Hire).
Both have enjoyed a successful Algoa Rally Club season, with Banks winning the Clubman class and Kretzmann finishing in second place overall in the 2023 championship.
Going into the final it was Kretzmann who had pole position with Banks alongside him on the front row of the grid and the moment the green light started the race Banks pounced into the lead, which he held until the mid-stage of the race before a rare mistake from him allowed Kretzmann to take the lead and, once in front, there was no looking back as he took the win fairly comfortably in the end.
Both drivers showed great car control that had the enthusiastic crowd on their feet cheering for more.
The win for Kretzmann moved him up into second place overall in the club championship behind lady driver Kelly Dowling.
In the Rookie class, Quade de Lange not only celebrated his 13th birthday, but also got the better of close rival Reghardt Joubert (JK Racing) to take the win for the night, but it was Joubert that ended the championship on the top step of the podium, with De Lange in second and Tyde Geddes in third.
Results:
Rookies: 1 Quade de Lange C185, 2 Reghardt Joubert C133, 3 Tyde Geddes C175
1600 Saloons: 1 Deon Kretzmann C515, 2 Eddy Banks C46, 3 Roux le Roux 446
1660 Modifieds: 1 Jason Brink C73, 2 Charne Schuin C226, 3 Eddy Banks C19
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Daniel Renison C47, 2 Michael Sinclair G474, 3 Edwin Drake C26
Hotrods: 1 Rimon Landman E151, 2 Edwin Drake C26, 3 Nandor Kleywegt C84
Heavy Metals: 1 JP Coetzee E130, 2 Ruzanne Jansen E48, 3 Carel van Huyssteen E458
Classic 6s: 1 Jason Drake C16, 2 Rayno Barnard C126, 3 Nandor Kleywegt C70
V8 AMS: 1 Juan Roesstorff E97, 2 Andrew Meiring E51, 3 Johan Schoeman C131.
HeraldLIVE
Bruising encounter at PEOTR finale
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
