Trip into unknown for Madibaz water polo teams
NMU to host University Sports SA tournament at Newton Park pool
Image: SUPPLIED
The Madibaz water polo teams are prepared for the unknown when they take on their peers at the annual University Sports SA tournament in Gqeberha in December.
Nelson Mandela University will host the competition at the Newton Park pool from December 6 to 8.
Erin Harty, who represented the national women’s team at the World University Games in China in August, said they knew little about the strength of the opposition, which added an element of excitement.
“We will get a better understanding of what we will face once we have watched some of the matches,” she said.
Harty said they were extremely excited to host SA’s best varsity water polo players in the Bay, at a venue which offered good viewing for spectators.
“It will be great to get support from friends and family during the event,” she said.
Six women’s and five men’s teams will compete for the honours and the Madibaz will field one side in each division.
NMU water polo manager Melinda Goosen said playing at home could only be to their advantage.
“It’s always an advantage to compete in familiar conditions,” she said, adding that home support would further motivate players.
Despite placing third (men) and fourth (women) respectively 12 months earlier, Goosen said the Madibaz had performed with distinction in recent years.
The women, in particular, had good results during this period, something she put down to the depth of their talent pool.
“At this stage, however, we find ourselves in a rebuilding phase.”
She was also mildly concerned about injuries to several players, but said they had worked hard and were focused on giving it their all over the three days of competition.
Stellenbosch will more than likely be their toughest opposition, but outfits such as UP-Tuks and Varsity College also have the credentials to be title contenders.
The women’s competition will be a round-robin where the top two sides qualify for the semifinals.
The remaining four teams will contest two quarterfinals, with the winners advancing to the semis.
The two teams finishing at the bottom of the log in the men’s section will meet in a playoff to decide who goes through to join the other three in the semis.
The final day will feature the women’s final at 2pm, followed by the men’s playoff for third at 3pm, and the men’s final at 4pm. — Full Stop Communications
