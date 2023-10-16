Gqeberha’s Ironlady Michelle Howes, née Enslin, has done it again — she beat out her fiercest competitors to capture the Vinfast Ironman World Championships title in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, on Sunday morning.
Racing in the 55-59 age category, the former World and 70.3 age group winner showed grit and determination as she overcame more than 200 fellow age group competitors to finish in 10 hours, 40 minutes and six seconds, and claim her third Ironman world age group title.
After taking to the streets of Kona in 2011 and 2017, Enslin did the double in 2018 when she won the full distance and 70.3 world titles in the space of two months to cement her credentials as a force to be reckoned with.
Fast forward to 2023, and Enslin booked her ticket to the island after a dominating performance that saw her claim the Isuzu Ironman African Championships in Gqeberha earlier in the year.
Her performance in Hawaii was immaculate; despite exiting the 3.8km swim in 1.10:35, and in 14th position, the Bay triathlon veteran powered her way back into contention on the 180km bike, finishing that portion of the race in 5.22:37, only one place behind the leader at the time.
She showed her “gees” in the marathon, taking and holding on to the lead to dip under four hours and finish the 42.2km course in 3.58:25.
Meanwhile, the women’s professional race saw Briton Lucy Charles-Barclay claim a maiden world title, finally getting her hands on the crown at the fifth time of trying.
The women’s flagship event, which was separated from the men’s global event, saw Charles-Barclay beat off charging Germans Anna Haug and Laura Phillip to claim a wire to tape victory on the famous island.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Howes crushes competition to claim world title in Kona
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
