A total of 72 tennis players in the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-19 categories will represent the Eastern Cape at this year’s Tennis SA Interprovincial tournaments from March 25 to 29.
The Under-13 event will take place in Bloemfontein while the Under-15 and Under-19 tournaments will be hosted in Pretoria.
All events will run simultaneously.
The Eastern Cape hosted district trials, with the finals taking place in February in Gqeberha and Makhanda, where the cream of the province’s young tennis stars was picked for the national competitions.
Eastern Cape Schools Tennis co-ordinator Handri Westman said because of the province’s size, two teams had to be formed in each category.
“All the provinces in the country will be represented at the SA tournament as well as Zimbabwe,” Westman said.
“The competition will start with a round-robin consisting of 16 teams which will divide into four groups.
“From there, the winners will go through to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals to establish the best provincial team in the country.
“The teams consists of six boys and girls for Under-13 right through Under-19.
“The Eastern Cape has two teams in the Aloes and Elephants.
“We are lucky that [we] can send two teams — because [the province] is so big they give us more than one slot.
“The Eastern Cape teams will definitely aim to end in the top section so after the round-robin, there will be a top eight and a bottom eight.
“Our first aim will be to get to the top section.
“We have some very good players who are also [among] the better players in SA, which means that if we combine very well as a team we must have a chance to be in the top four.
“In previous years we have always finished in the top six but if we can improve on that it could be wonderful,” she said.
Eastern Cape Tennis aiming for top finishes at interprovincials
Team packed with talented young players looking to shoot the lights out
