Hendricks, Preen amped ahead of The Herald Cycle Tour road race

Meanwhile, 2020 winner Hayley Preen will be gunning for a podium spot after coming home in fourth place at last year’s event.
The 24-year-old, who will be racing as an individual under the banner of Team Freewheel Cycology, was feeling good coming into her third participation in the famous race.
“Having raced and won it in 2020, it was the first big win of my career, so it will always be a special race for me and hopefully I can manage to get back to the podium again,” she told HeraldLIVE.
Preen felt the race could come down to a sprint but added that a number of factors would play a huge role in the outcome of how the race finishes.
“It will obviously be a bit more tricky racing as an individual, especially with a team like Reach for Rainbows, because they are quite a strong team.
“I think the faster and harder we race, the better it will be for me in the end.”
Racing at the SA Cycling championships last weekend, where she won the criterium before placing well in the road race, Preen was feeling in good condition coming into this event.
“I raced the crit, time trial, and the road race, and in the crit, I won the sprint and beat Maroeskja [Mathee], so that has given me some confidence,” she said.
The cycle tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants, is positioned as a festival with options for the whole family.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones, where fans are encouraged to bring their own baskets, a family tent, a beer garden, a kids’ play park, onstage live entertainment and VIP lounges.
The event has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Radisson Blu Hotel, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire & K&W, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer and Coimbra and Goshawk.
The event also generates funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
Entrants can also support the Helmet Heroes initiative, which has been introduced this year and is aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle.
Organisers have set themselves the target of distributing 100 helmets to people on the race route.
Hendricks, Preen amped ahead of The Herald Cycle Tour road race
All systems go in Gqeberha ahead of the big day on Sunday
Team Enza cyclist Clint Hendricks will be looking to replicate his previous win when he lines up for the 37th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour road race in Gqeberha on Sunday.
After suffering a mechanical issue that forced him out of last year’s contest, the Paarl-based cyclist will be looking to get back on the podium this year.
Sunday’s road programme, which will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Municipality, is anchored by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems completing the action-packed day.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash are scheduled for Saturday.
“I always look forward to coming back to race here in Gqeberha, and it is certainly one of my favourite races on the calendar,” Hendricks said.
Having some competitive racing under his belt this year, the 31-year-old said preparations leading up to the event had been a bit of a rollercoaster, with many ups and downs along the way.
“I have got some racing in the legs, so hopefully everything comes together on the day.
“If it comes down to a sprint finish, hopefully I can do something, because I can see myself getting onto the podium, as that is always the first goal of the team.
“In terms of my conditioning, I wouldn’t say I am at my peak just yet, but I think I can pull off something special.”
Image: Supplied
