Third time lucky in The Herald Cycle Tour MTB race for Smart
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 February 2023
It was a case of third time’s a charm as Plettenberg Bay’s Rogan Smart sprinted to the finish line to win his first Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike race in his third attempt at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday.
The event, held in association with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saw the 25-year-old professional, who finished in third place in 2022, cross the line in a time of three hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds to claim his best result in the popular event...
Third time lucky in The Herald Cycle Tour MTB race for Smart
It was a case of third time’s a charm as Plettenberg Bay’s Rogan Smart sprinted to the finish line to win his first Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike race in his third attempt at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday.
The event, held in association with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saw the 25-year-old professional, who finished in third place in 2022, cross the line in a time of three hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds to claim his best result in the popular event...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket