Visually impaired Flanagan issues challenge to fellow runners

Avid Bay visually impaired runner Kathleen Flanagan is inviting all women and their partners to celebrate Women's Day with family and friends by entering the Choose to Challenge 10km on Saturday.
Her motivation for running: “I want to keep doing the things I've always enjoyed doing and forget that I have to face a blurrier world every day.”
Flanagan, who has very limited vision since the end of 2018 due to Secondary Glaucoma which caused a rapid deterioration of her eyesight within 6 weeks, got back into running with the help of her close friend Octavia Boshoff, who has been at her side at most training sessions and races.
Flanagan epitomises the inspirational strength this event celebrates, she is now following her dream and training with her fellow runner George Winship, who will guide her to the finish line for her first Ironman 70.3 in Gqeberha next year.
She has two challenges for her fellow runners.
First, spend a day blindfolded doing what you do on a normal day and be humbled by the experience, it is one day for you but for many visually impaired people it is every day.
And second, put yourself second to help someone, visually challenged, win their race.
Formerly known as the popular Diva run, the Choose to Challenge race was renamed last year in line with International Women's Day theme and is open to all runners, serious athletes, fun runners, moms and their daughters as well as supportive men.
The 10km event will start from Kings Beach at 7am with a superb out and back route along the beachfront towards Humewood Golf Course.
Last year's event was won by two Ikhamva Athletics Club athletes, Melikhaya Frans, who had an excellent finish in 28.50, and Nwabisa Mjoli, who led the women home in 36.26.
The race is presented by EP Athletics in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
All finishers will receive medals and qualify for the lucky draw which will be held after the cut-off race time at 8.40am.
The cost for the 10km run is R80. Runners aged 65 years and over pay R40. The cost for entrants over 70 years and junior entrants is R20 while temporary licenses, required for the 10km only, are R40.
Race numbers can be collected and late entries will be available at the Westbourne Oval from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, August 5. Race numbers will be available between 6am and 7am on the morning of the race.
For more contact Irene van Eeden on 083-299-1775. — LOC EPA
Visually impaired Flanagan issues challenge to fellow runners
Image: TaniaZ Photography
