After a month’s break, the past weekend saw a busy schedule of club hockey with some entertaining and exciting matchups.
The second half of the season is a busy one, with the eventual champions set to be crowned for the various leagues in about September.
The match of the weekend was a classic encounter between men’s Premier League sides St Peters and NMU on Sunday at the KC March Astro in Gelvandale.
It was a heated affair as both sides came out fighting for the valuable league points on offer.
St Peters scored first at the end of the first chukka with a Darren Klimfley field goal which spurred the students on as they came out with pace in the second chukka.
NMU’s Linamandla Molo scored first with a beautifully injected field goal, followed by a well-taken Christopher Gleaves penalty corner to end the half 2-1 in favour of the students.
Fezile Mthombeni scored early in the third chukka with a field goal to extend NMU’s lead to 3-1.
St Peters came out fighting in the fourth chukka and gave it their all to try retrieve the game but were caught napping with a Linamandla Molo breakaway to put away a well-timed field goal and secure a 4-1 victory for the NMU men.
Other weekend results:
Women’s Premier League: PEC Warriors 0 NMU A 6; Old Collegians 7 Rhodes 1; Rhodes 2 UHC Comets 4.
Men’s Premier League: Rhodes 2 Old Grey 0; St Peters 1 NMU A 4; Rhodes 3 Lakeside Cavaliers 7.
Women’s President’s League: Pegs A 2 NMU Gusheretts 1; UHC Galaxies 5 Rhodes 0; St Peters 1 NMU Gusheretts 1; Rhodes 8 Gelvandale Panthers 0.
Men’s President’s League: Gelvandale Knights 4 NMU Gusheretts 1; Rhodes Thistles 0 WSC Wanderers 3; Gelvandale Knights 1 WSC Wanderers 0; Rhodes Thistles 2 PEC Aloes 3.
HeraldLIVE
NMU outduel St Peters as EP hockey leagues resume
Heated affair sees both sides fighting for valuable league points on offer.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
