Confident Wayde van Niekerk delivers impressive performance in heats

Wayde van Niekerk cruised to victory in the 400m heats at the World Championships on Sunday, and his pre-race swagger and performance on the track suggested he could return to the world podium in Eugene, Oregon, after five long years in the wilderness.

The owner of the 43.03sec world record looked comfortable as he posted the second-quickest time of the morning as he won the first of six heats in 45.18sec.

The South African, who turned 30 this past Friday, had arrived with question marks over his head, having completed only one race this season, a 44.58 effort in Georgia earlier this month.

He had pulled up in a 200m in Italy in May and before that he had withdrawn from the SA championships as a precaution.

But on Sunday he walked out of the call room with a confident stride that he probably last displayed before injuring his right knee in 2017, and he backed up his swagger as he attacked from the start of the race before easing up on the second bend, controlling the pace down the home straight.

"I need to open up my legs a little bit to get my muscles going and see what I need to work on before I get to the semi-final," said Van Niekerk, who won back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2017 but missed 2019 due to injury.

"I feel much, much better but obviously my mentality is to get into the finals and see what happens."

Compatriot Zakhiti Nene also qualified for the semifinals, finishing third in the second heat won by American danger man Michael Norman in 45.37.

Two other US competitors also won their heats, Michael Cherry in 45.81 and Champion Allyson in 45.56. Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori was the quickest as he set a 44.87 personal best. Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain won the last heat in 45.49.

Also in the mix are former Olympic and world champion Kirani James of Grenada (45.29) and Botswana veteran Isaac Makwala (45.93).

With Olympic champion and defending world champion Steve Gardiner of the Bahamas out injured and the silver medallist in both events, Colombian Anthony Zambrano, also missing from the line-up, the men’s 400m field seems fairly open and right now Van Niekerk is well-placed.