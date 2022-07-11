×

Sport

Exciting action in Bay table tennis first league

By Prishen Ryan - 11 July 2022
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Aryan A's Thiagasen Pather serves, with doubles partner Shahied Abrahams ready to attack.
The Nelson Mandela Bay table tennis first league produced some exciting clashes last week with no team holding back.

Rockets B continued their winning ways by defeating Aryan C 9-2.

Tariq Ketshwanetse (Rockets B) won all his games.

Callies A proved too strong for Livvies C, beating them 8-3 with Devin Langford winning all his clashes.

The final clash between Topspin C and Sibanye A produced some intense games, with all games going the distance.

Topspin C eventually came away with a 7-4 win, Adrian Afrika leading the way by being unbeaten.

The doubles proved to be crucial with Denzil October coming off the bench to partner up with Adrian Afrika to secure the victory.

In the premier league, Aryan B maintained their top spot by beating Livvies A 9-2.

Ridhaa Jawitz and Ridaa Hendricks won all  their games.

Aryan A defeated Rockets B 9-2 with Rajesh Bhana and Thiagasen Pather showing good form. 

